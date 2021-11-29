STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timely act by police saves man from killing self near Kochi

Since there was hardly any time to send an officer after him, the police used CCTV visuals from the area to trace him.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Marthandavarma bridge

Marthandavarma bridge (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police's timely intervention saved the life of a young man who tried to end his life by jumping from the Marthandavarma bridge in Aluva. A 35-year-old Perumbavoor resident attempted suicide following a family dispute, the police said.

Though he threatened his family members of suicide, they thought he would come back within a few hours. However, his wife felt something was wrong and informed the control room. "The control room passed the information over to the personnel in Aluva. Based on the inputs received, we tried to contact the person over the phone. On tracing his location, we came to know that he was somewhere near the Marthandavarma bridge," said a police officer.

Since there was hardly any time to send an officer after him, the police used CCTV visuals from the area to trace him. "From the footage, we realised he was about to attempt suicide. Since the priority was to divert his attention, a police officer contacted him over the phone, pretending to be an old friend.Meanwhile, a team was rushed to the spot. It took some time to divert his attention and calm him down but the officers emerged successful," the officer added.

The man was taken to the Aluva station and later reunited with his family. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick has announced good service entries for the officers who participated in the mission.

TAGS
Marthandavarma bridge Perumbavoor resident Aluva Aluva bridge suicide
