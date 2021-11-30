Fraudsters cheat woman of  Rs 77,000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 44-year-old woman, who surfed the internet looking for Deepavali offers to get herself a smart TV from an e-commerce site, ended up losing Rs 77,000 to fraudsters. The story of Aluva-based woman started when she decided to check a discount offer from Flipkart with their customer care executive. As expected, she also received a customer care number from a website, which she had never heard of before.

Since the number looked very similar to that of Flipkart’s customer care number, the woman didn’t hesitate to call up the number. “When she contacted the number, they asked her to click and register on a link which they shared with her later. Since the link is almost similar to the one on Flipkart, the woman shared all the details, including the bank details and UPI. Within a few minutes, she also received a message. The fraudsters asked her to send the same message to another mobile number to get the discount offer,” said a police officer.

Only after she received a debit transaction message from the bank that she realised that her money had been pocketed by fraudsters. The fraudsters hacked her bank account with the last message she sent to them. They looted Rs 75,000 in four transactions, said the complaint.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Rural SP K Karthick formed a special cyber police team to probe the case. During investigation, the police found that the fraudsters spent Rs 75,000 on purchasing a gift card from an online shopping website and Rs 2,000 was credited to a bank account.

“With the help of Cyber Cell, the bank account of the fraudsters was frozen. The amount spent on purchasing the gift card was also frozen, and the bank re-credited the amount. A North India-based gang was involved in the crime,” said Karthick.