STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Joel Joseph Edassery - Kerala’s teenage racing champ

Joel Joseph Edassery got into tarmac racing after getting inspired by Hollywood movies. The teenager finished 3rd in nat’l tourney

Published: 30th November 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Joel Joseph Edassery

Joel Joseph Edassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 15-year-old Joel Joseph Edassery from Angamaly in Ernakulam got hooked to motorsport racing after watching Hollywood movies and playing video games right from his childhood. However, he decided to take his passion for driving one step further by getting into the real world of tarmac racing.

After putting in over 100 hours of rigorous practice and training, the higher secondary student of Rajagiri Public School has won a podium finish at JK TYRE-FMSCI National Racing Championship held recently at Coimbatore. 

“I got into racing when I was 14. Hollywood movies and video games influenced me the most. I also used to follow Formula 1 racing which inspired me too,” said Joel, elder son of hotelier Mithun Davis and Pearl Mithun. Joel won his maiden national title by finishing third and is dreaming big to make it to the world of Formula 1 racing. 

“It’s not easy to enter the national league from a state like Kerala, where we don’t have any proper training facilities. Now, one needs to go to Coimbatore or Chennai for practice and training. I owe my victory to my coach Diljith T S and my team DTS racing,” Joel said adding that Kerala needs to come up with enough infrastructure for young racers. 

“Kerala has much to do towards helping youngsters who want to get into professional racing,” said Joel. 
After winning his maiden title, Joel feels he has bigger responsibility to graduate as a professional racer and he doesn’t want to rest. 

The teenage racer is working hard on his fitness, energy and pace to perform better in the coming races. “My immediate target is to get podium position in all my races. My long-term plan is to participate in Formula 1,” he said, adding that his family has been extending all support. “My coach Diljith T S and my team have helped me a lot with my races,” Joel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp