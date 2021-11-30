Joel Joseph Edassery - Kerala’s teenage racing champ

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 15-year-old Joel Joseph Edassery from Angamaly in Ernakulam got hooked to motorsport racing after watching Hollywood movies and playing video games right from his childhood. However, he decided to take his passion for driving one step further by getting into the real world of tarmac racing.

After putting in over 100 hours of rigorous practice and training, the higher secondary student of Rajagiri Public School has won a podium finish at JK TYRE-FMSCI National Racing Championship held recently at Coimbatore.

“I got into racing when I was 14. Hollywood movies and video games influenced me the most. I also used to follow Formula 1 racing which inspired me too,” said Joel, elder son of hotelier Mithun Davis and Pearl Mithun. Joel won his maiden national title by finishing third and is dreaming big to make it to the world of Formula 1 racing.

“It’s not easy to enter the national league from a state like Kerala, where we don’t have any proper training facilities. Now, one needs to go to Coimbatore or Chennai for practice and training. I owe my victory to my coach Diljith T S and my team DTS racing,” Joel said adding that Kerala needs to come up with enough infrastructure for young racers.

“Kerala has much to do towards helping youngsters who want to get into professional racing,” said Joel.

After winning his maiden title, Joel feels he has bigger responsibility to graduate as a professional racer and he doesn’t want to rest.

The teenage racer is working hard on his fitness, energy and pace to perform better in the coming races. “My immediate target is to get podium position in all my races. My long-term plan is to participate in Formula 1,” he said, adding that his family has been extending all support. “My coach Diljith T S and my team have helped me a lot with my races,” Joel said.