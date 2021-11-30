STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special teams deployed to tackle second Covid jab hesitancy

Strengthening the second dose Covid vaccination drive, a team comprising field staff and health workers have been deployed at various local bodies in Ernakulam district. 

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strengthening the second dose Covid vaccination drive, a team comprising field staff and health workers have been deployed at various local bodies in Ernakulam district. According to health department officials, many people have been reluctant to take the second jab, causing a delay in completing the vaccination process.

“Despite their second dose vaccination turns coming up, many are yet to take the dose. Misconception on the role of vaccination is the main reason for people delaying the second dose. To address the issue at the ground level, we have deployed health staff to speed up the vaccination drive,” said an official.

Special camps will be conducted in the district from December 1 to 5, aiming to complete the second dose vaccination in the district by the end of the year. Meanwhile, a rush for vaccines has been reported from various vaccination centres in the wake of the emergence of another variant of the coronavirus.

“Long queues were witnessed today in front of vaccination centres. I arrived at the centre to take my second dose that was delayed as I contracted Covid,” said Jacob George, a retailer in Muvattupuzha.  The local self-government body authorities have prepared a list of those who are yet to receive the second dose in their respective limits. A team comprising ward member, field staff and Asha workers will be conducting the awareness campaigns. 

