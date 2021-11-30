STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tales from the sea

Justin Athanas’s short film Tholava provides a glimpse to the struggles of fisher folks in Kerala. A story of their many travails in their own language 

Published: 30th November 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tholava in the fisher language means oar. It is also the name of the short film by Justin Athanas, who belongs to the fisher community. With Tholava, Justin attempts to shine a light on the many travails of his people and bring the troubles faced by them to the forefront. 

Be it the various hindrances faced by the children while continuing education and how they are forced to take up the oar when things get hard or the many women who are rendered without a husband when the ocean claims the life of a fisher, Tholava explores every aspect of being a part of the fisher community. Shot in a matter of four months just before the second wave of the pandemic, the film is a brilliant effort from the side of fishers telling their story in the most authentic form, in their own language.

“A lot of women are left widowed when the ocean claims the life of a fisher. Many children are left fatherless and the family slips into poverty. Life is hard for them and it is an issue that has to be discussed. Apart from this, we also want to highlight the need to teach swimming to one and all. It should be made mandatory in schools. If you do not know swimming, don’t even come closer to the ocean,” says Justin, who directed the short.

The story talks about how a youngster is forced to take up the oar and abandon his studies. The protagonist doesn’t know swimming and the story ends on a tragic note. Justin wrote the story when he was working in Abu Dhabi and had only hoped to release it as a book. But when he came to Thiruvananthapuram, a month before Covid hit, he felt the need to tell the story on a bigger canvas with visual elements. And that’s how the short came into being. Tholava has been shot in three locations namely Poovar, Kovalam and Karumkulam. When Justin wrote the story, it was pure fiction. But when he came home he found that real-life incidents centred around the story had already occurred. 

Except for the cameraman, editor, and music composer, every other crew is from the fisher community. The story and direction are by Justin. Pramod Mohan is the director of photography, editing and DI is by Sandeep Fradian while music is by Balu Mavungal. The cast includes Virgin S, who works as a lifeguard at Poovar, Thadeus, Unniyarcha, and so on. 

Justin says that shooting the movie came with its own challenges as a lot of time had to be spent in the sea. “Although I never took up the oar, I had ventured out into the sea when I was young. So I was used to the sea. But a few of the technicians weren’t. But I am happy that it has been well received by the community. They are asking me to make more movies on the fisher world. And that is exciting,” he says.

The movie which has been shown in various international and national short film festivals has earned many accolades already. The short which was released on YouTube on November 21 has garnered over 13 k views in a matter of six days. The movie is produced by Joy Solomon. Justin’s next film will explore the effects of drugs on youngsters in the community. All he wants to do is tell stories of fishers and the community. “There are a lot of stories rooted in the coastal areas. I want to tell these stories to the world in the most authentic form,” says Justin. Film won the bronze medal for best director at short film festival by Indian Film House

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp