Unfurling indigenous national flag

Mahima Anna Jacob

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayyappan, a proud Gandhian hailing from Balaramapuram is heaving a sigh of relief. After six years of planning and hard work, he has fulfilled his long-time wish to weave a national flag on a single fabric. The 71-year-old weaving master, who works under the charitable society Kerala Handloom Weavers Development Council, curated the national flag using Khadi cotton threads.

The newly made flag can be used to replace the ones which are made after sewing three colours of fabric as the Ashoka Chakra, which is also engraved in threads, is visible from both sides of the flag. “The national flags that we see now are made out of three coloured fabrics, which are sewn together after dyeing. The Ashoka Chakra, imprinted using ink impression, is visible only on one side. It’s just partially visible on the other,” says Ayyappan.

The long journey

Ayyappan began weaving when he was just nine years old. He learned the technicalities by getting his hands on the works left by his family, who all were weavers for many generations. He finished the first piece of fabric on the loom when he

was 13.

“I started by weaving ‘puliyilakara neriyathu.’ The patterns on this fabric are visible from both sides. I adopted the same technique in weaving the national flag as well,” he adds. Ayyappan who has received education up to Class III considers weaving to be his ultimate wisdom.

Crafting the flag

The master weaver worked alone and took a week to weave the flag to completion. Under his supervision, a wooden loom was made exclusively for the purpose. “Construction of the loom took a fair bit of time. It was 45 meters wide,” he adds.

A bamboo stamp was carved in the shape of Ashoka Chakra to get the outline. Mixing konthupasha (gum) and ink slightly onto the bamboo, the impression is stamped on the paavu. “Usually impressions are made with metal stamps. But it can leave smears and smudges. So, I chose bamboo for the purpose,” he says.

It took him around 28 hours to finish the 9-inch round design. Ayyappan claims the making of the 24 spokes was a challenge. “I did not involve anyone in the process as nobody knows the system. I can only pass on the technique only if I am successful at each step,” says Ayyappan.

Being a Gandhian, Ayyappan wanted to create the flag adhering to the ideologies of Mahatma. He boycotted western clothes and created fabric from the items available in the country to curate this indigenous flag.

Getting approval

Ayyappan’s attempt was also an act to revive the traditional weaving, preventing it from slipping into extinction. He is hoping to get approval for the 30-inch wide flag from the central government. “The request has been given to Khadi Commission and handloom textile director. I am planning to take the flag to the Prime Minister. If the request is approved, this flag will replace the existing ones,” he says. In each panchayat in the country to every constituency and state, the flag designed by Ayyappan will fly high.

“To make it possible, many weavers have to undergo training under Ayyappan and this will eventually lead to various job opportunities, thereby sustaining the tradition,” says Ayyappan. “Before imparting the technique to the weavers, the masters have to get trained for eight months. At a time a batch of twenty people can be taught and later the technique will be passed on to the weavers. Instead of promoting traditional art, we are busy hoarding up machines to ease our work. Otherwise, such artforms will be forgotten by the country,” he says.

The flag has a life span of over five years. Despite financial constraints and physical ailments, Ayyappan is content that he could curate a flag for the nation. The Gandhian is still on the loom weaving the second flag. “Till the flag gets approval, I’ll continue weaving,” concludes Ayyappan.