STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district to get two more family courts

These are among the seven new such courts approved by the home dept in the state

Published: 01st October 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, where the largest number of family dispute cases are being filed in the state every year, including several celebrity divorce cases, will soon get two more family courts. The home department has approved a request by the Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary), High Court of Kerala, to start seven more family courts in the state including two in Ernakulam district.

As per the order brought out last week, the department has approved starting a new family court each at Aluva and North Paravoor. Currently, there are two family courts in the district — in Kochi and Muvattupuzha. “Annually, the highest number of family-related cases are filed at the family court in Kochi. On average, 2,500-3,000 divorce petitions or petitions over the custody of children are being filed at Kochi family court alone a year and 1,000-1,500 petitions at Muvattupuzha court. There is also a high backlog of cases, especially since sittings could not be held for several weeks following lockdown,” an official at the Ernakulam District Court said.

With new family courts at Aluva and North Paravoor, the case pendency at Kochi family court is expected to come down. The other new family courts will be set up at Neyyattinkara, Kunnamkulam, Adoor, Punalur and Paravur in Kollam.

“The government has asked the authorities concerned to sanction the staff required for the operations of the new courts. Currently, there are 28 family courts in Kerala. After Ernakulam, the highest number of divorce-related petitions are filed in Thiruvananthapuram. Currently, there are three family courts in Thiruvananthapuram district,” an official said. Earlier this year, a division bench of the High Court had directed judges at the family court to focus on speedy disposal of cases. It is revealed that over one lakh cases are pending at 28 family courts in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
family courts Ernakulam
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp