Gandhi Jayanti: Kochi Metro offers 50% discount on Oct 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, KMRL has decided to offer 50 per cent discounts on train fare to all commuters. Kochi 1 Card Holders (Trip Pass) also will get cashback of the difference in amount to their card. KMRL has also introduced free ticket scheme to mentally challenged passengers and a 50 per cent discount to those who accompany them from October 2.

“Due to increasing passenger ridership trend on Saturdays similar to that of normal weekdays and steep increase in ridership on Sundays after lifting weekend lockdown recently, KMRL has decided to change the Train Table on Weekends,” said a KMRL official.

As per the revised timetable, train frequency on Saturdays will be 8 minutes and 15 seconds during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, similar to week days’ timetable. On Sundays, frequency will be 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes. “Additional train will be kept as standby to cater to the sudden surge in ridership,” added the officer.

NOT LONG LEAVE, SAYS BEHERA

Kochi: KMRL managing director Loknath Behera refuted reports that he has gone on long leave following alleged links with conman Monson Mavunkal. Sources said Behera was in the KMRL office on Thursday and attended a function to falicitate Sunil P J, the policeman who caught a moving python near JLN Metro station. Earlier, there were reports that Behera had gone on long leave following the recent controversy. The officer later clarified that he has been invited by Odisha Public Service Commission to conduct an interview for administrative services on October 1 and October 4, which will be held in Cuttack. He was planning to go to Odisha on Thursday. He will be back after finishing the work, sources said.