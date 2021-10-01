One tap is all it takes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic worsened the digital divide that existed in our society. Marginalised communities and the elderly were hit the worst. For most families, between working full-time jobs, managing online classes and keeping the finances intact, caring for the elderly was becoming a burden. Alserv - a Chennai-based tech startup with an eponymous app, has come up with innovative methods to take care of the elderly. Conceived in 2020, the firm has now expanded operations to Kochi.

“Senior living was dominated by real estate sector all these years. We wanted to create something which serves with compassion. This is how Alserv was born — a unique non-real-estate-based assisted living service for elderly citizens,” said Jagadish Ramamoorthy, co-founder and director, Alserv.

Over 750+ families have benefited from the home care services of the startup so far. “As residential living spaces are becoming unaffordable to our elderly, many have decided to stay back at homes. They need care. Alserv takes care of their needs ranging from safety, housekeeping, food and healthcare,” said Jagadish.

Currently, the startup has collaborated with over 20 verified vendors in Kochi. “As we cannot offer all services by ourselves, we connect our customers to suitable vendors. All our service providers go through a thorough background verification,” said Atul Jagadish, vice president (Operations), Alserv.

The startup’s subscribers have increased by 500 per cent within a year. “During the pandemic, we launched various Covid relief initiatives for our customers. Our ‘Covid care’ for Covid positive elderly individuals manages the delivery of meals, grocery and medicine, services of nurses and caretakers, oxygen support and others. We also provide professional deep-cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation services for houses,” said Atul.