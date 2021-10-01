Sasi sense of humour!

Arya UR By

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram native Gautham Sasi’s recent performance in the comedy show Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri had been the talk of the town. The B.Tech drop-out’s relatable, instantaneous jokes are something every common man can enjoy, and that is his selling point.

Even off stage, the youngster can make anyone laugh quite effortlessly. “Though I was a poor student, I had a vast friends circle in my college due to my witty conversations. Last year, the world had to deal with Covid, and I had to deal with all the course papers I flunked in. While I was struggling to cope up with these disasters, my friends suggested I get on Clubhouse,” he says.

Gautham entered the world of stand-up comedy through Clubhouse. “I am very passionate about films and acting. After many days of being a listener, when I finally got a chance to talk to the group, I did my usual thing, talking about life and such. I struck 1,000 followers on day 1,” he quips.

On Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri, the judges were amused by his instant comebacks and demeanour. “My family didn’t support me at first. So, when I was invited to perform on the show, I was petrified. The first performance wasn’t scripted and the shiver in my throat is quite real,” he quips.

With enough followers on social media now, Gautham is gearing up to create more content, especially those on socio-political issues. “The recognition has given me a responsibility to deliver more. I would also want to land a career alongside,” adds Gautham, who wants to be an actor.