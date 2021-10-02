STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospice by Signature Aged Care 

Signature Aged Care has launched a hospice facility for the aged or terminally ill persons who are completely dependent on others.

old age

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Signature Aged Care has launched a hospice facility for the aged or terminally ill persons who are completely dependent on others. The project, titled Vayojen, aims at providing round-the-clock nursing care, doctor consultation, medication assistance, a clean atmosphere, homely food and physiotherapy.

“A hospice facility is different from an old-age home or retirement home. We take care of only those who need nursing care or supervision. Most of our residents are bedbound or have memory loss or would need round-the-clock supervision due to advanced age or illness,” said Alex Joseph, managing trustee, while holding a press conference in Kochi on Thursday.

According to him, any person could be a member of the plan by spending Rs 10 lakh and could avail a total of 700 days of service at Signature along with three of their family members. 

