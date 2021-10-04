STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product by Malayali women-led startup showcased at Dubai Expo

Eligible startups are nominated by the US Diplomatic Missions of each country and VES was selected through a competitive application process.

Published: 04th October 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the Vydyuthi Energy Services group. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A product by a Malayali women-led startup is being showcased at the US Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2020, which kicked off on Friday. Vydyuthi Energy Services (VES), (https://vydyuthi.com/) which made remarkable achievements in the sustainable renewable energy sector in Kerala, will be represented by its co-founder Vani Vijay in Dubai. VES is one of the two companies from India selected to be part of the US Pavilion. 

It may be recalled that the global meet on gender equality, hosted by The Gender Park, Kozhikode, from February 11 to 13, had become the first carbon-neutral event conducted by the state government. This was achieved with the support of VES, the energy and carbon consulting startup recognised by the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles. 

In fact, it was the carbon-neutral event that opened the doors to the expo for the VES. Eligible startups are nominated by the US Diplomatic Missions of each country and VES was selected through a competitive application process. “We hope our presence will help ensure a rise in women’s participation in more ventures in various science and technological sectors,” said Vani Vijay.

Around 40 young entrepreneurs and leaders from 20 countries will be part of the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and they will participate in the seven-month programme of Pepsico Foundation, the main sponsor of the US Pavilion, which provides $5 lakh as a grant.

