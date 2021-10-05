Kerala couple dupes banks of Rs 1.59 crore using forged documents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While probing a major fraud, the city police have found that a couple duped banks of crores of rupees to lead a luxurious life. Officers said they are probing the activities of the couple who availed loans after pledging forged documents of properties. Their modus operandi came to light after a bank conducted a detailed check on the documents submitted, which were found to be fake.

They took five loans totalling Rs 1.59 crore using fraudulent means. The police have found that the couple — Ajitha Reji, 40, and husband Reji Paulose, 47, of Tripunithura— had earlier committed four crimes of a similar nature. A team of officers from the Ernakulam South police station unearthed the fraud.

According to the police, the accused have committed offences punishable under Sections 120B, 406, 468, 471 and 465 of IPC.

“The accused claimed that the bank sanctioned the loans after verifying the documents and that they defaulted on payment because of the economic crisis. We have found that similar complaints were lodged against the accused earlier,” a police officer said. The police also opposed the anticipatory bails filed by the accused before a local court contending that the accused have criminal antecedents and that their custodial interrogation was necessary.

“We are conducting a detailed investigation as we suspect the involvement of some bank officials in the fraud. The accused have received help from others to prepare the forged documents that include encumbrance certificates. A probe is also on to ascertain where the accused have diverted the money raised from the bank to, as there are inputs that the couple had investments,” said a senior officer. The case is most likely to be transferred to the economic offences wing of the Crime Branch, said the officer.

4 similar crimes come to light

