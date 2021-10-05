STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi's Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation kickstarts space week celebrations

Kendriya Vidyalaya students from across country will participate

Published: 05th October 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

The illustration depicts Earth, with the Sun in the background. The line of spots across the center of the image indicates star systems which can see Earth as it goes in front of our Sun | OpenSpace/A

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The World Space Week programme began on Monday, October 4, 2021, with Kochi-based Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF) taking the lead in bringing students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, SPOT 100 students (students who have topped in the Science Promotion Orient Test) and various science enthusiasts from schools across the state for the week-long celebrations.

The theme of this year’s World Space Week programme is ‘Women in Space’. World Space Week (WSW) is the largest public space event on earth, celebrated by more than 93 nations during October 4-10 every year since 1999 under the declaration of United Nations. Dr G Madhavan Nair, former chairman ISRO, made the inaugural address.

Suchithra Shyjinth, director, VSSF, said the foundation has planned various programmes in association with scientists of repute, including seminars, theme discussions, interaction with scientists, quizzes, essay competition, exchange interaction and lectures will be held during the week. She said hands on science activity like water rocket making sessions will be part of the various activities initiated. 

