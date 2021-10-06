1,009 more Covid cases in Ernakulam, writer MK Sanu tests positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Critic and writer MK Sanu has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing positive for Covid. “His health condition is stable,” said a person close to him. The 94-year-old is fully vaccinated.

Sanu was among those who received the vaccine in the initial phase under the senior citizen category in the district. “He is undergoing Covid treatment and is doing fine,” said a hospital source.

Meanwhile, the district on Tuesday reported 1,099 new Covid cases, with a test positivity rate of 6.2%. As many as 13 healthcare workers were among those diagnosed with the disease on the day, while the source of infection of up to 22 people could not be traced. The highest number of cases were reported from Vadakkekara (92) and Tripunithura (51). Meanwhile, another 2,498 patients recovered from the disease.