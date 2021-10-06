STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

1,009 more Covid cases in Ernakulam, writer MK Sanu tests positive

Critic and writer M K Sanu has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing positive for Covid. “His health condition is stable,” said a person close to him.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Critic and writer MK Sanu has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing positive for Covid. “His health condition is stable,” said a person close to him. The 94-year-old is fully vaccinated. 

Sanu was among those who received the vaccine in the initial phase under the senior citizen category in the district. “He is undergoing Covid treatment and is doing fine,” said a hospital source. 

Meanwhile, the district on Tuesday reported 1,099 new Covid cases, with a test positivity rate of 6.2%. As many as 13 healthcare workers were among those diagnosed with the disease on the day, while the source of infection of up to 22 people could not be traced. The highest number of cases were reported from Vadakkekara (92) and Tripunithura (51). Meanwhile, another 2,498 patients recovered from the disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Ernakulam
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp