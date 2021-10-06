22-year-old arrested with MDMA, ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth who was involved in peddling drugs in the guise of supplying food and medicine for pet animals landed in police custody with MDMA drug and ganja.

The police recovered 7.3gm of MDMA and several packets of ganja from his possession. Razeel N P, 22, from Kannur, was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by District Anti-narcotic Special Action Force, Kochi city, and Palarivattom police following a tip-off received by Kochi City Police ACP, Narcotic Cell. He was staying in a rented house near Kaloor Stadium.