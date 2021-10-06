STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old arrested with MDMA, ganja

A youth who was involved in peddling drugs in the guise of supplying food and medicine for pet animals landed in police custody with MDMA drug and ganja. 

Published: 06th October 2021 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

The police recovered 7.3gm of MDMA and several packets of ganja from his possession. Razeel N P, 22, from Kannur, was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by  District Anti-narcotic Special Action Force, Kochi city, and Palarivattom police following a tip-off received by Kochi City Police ACP, Narcotic Cell. He was staying in a rented house near Kaloor Stadium.

