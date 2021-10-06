Adeeb Ahamed on World Tourism Forum’s Advisory Board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hotelier and serial entrepreneur Adeeb Ahamed, who owns several properties including the Great Scotland Yard in London and others across Europe, Middle East and the Indian sub-continent, will join the Global Advisory Board of the Lucerne-based tourism platform.

Founded in 2008, World Tourism Forum brings together top-level decision-makers from industry, government, academia to collaborate with the next generation. Adeeb Ahamed is the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi based Twenty14 Holdings. The Advisory Board consists of renowned experts responsible for assuring the quality of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne.