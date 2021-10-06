STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adeeb Ahamed on World Tourism Forum’s Advisory Board

Founded in 2008, World Tourism Forum brings together top-level decision-makers from industry, government, academia to collaborate with the next generation.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hotelier and serial entrepreneur Adeeb Ahamed, who owns several properties including the Great Scotland Yard in London and others across Europe, Middle East and the Indian sub-continent, will join the Global Advisory Board of the Lucerne-based tourism platform.

Adeeb Ahamed is the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi based Twenty14 Holdings. The Advisory Board consists of renowned experts responsible for assuring the quality of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne.

