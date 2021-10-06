Congress protests Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest in UP
Published: 06th October 2021 06:41 AM
KOCHI: The Congress on Tuesday took out a march to Kochi BSNL office in protest against the arrest of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri in UP where eight people were killed amid clashes between farmers and the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Misra’s son. KPCC vice-president K P Dhanapalan inaugurated the strike.