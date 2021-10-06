STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress protests Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest in UP

The Congress on Tuesday took out a march to Kochi BSNL office in protest against the arrest of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri in UP

Published: 06th October 2021 06:41 AM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders who were blocked while going to Lakhimpur Kheri, on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress on Tuesday took out a march to Kochi BSNL office in protest against the arrest of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri in UP where eight people were killed amid clashes between farmers and the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Misra’s son. KPCC vice-president K P Dhanapalan inaugurated the strike.

