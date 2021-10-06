Fraud Kochi couple connived with bank staff: Cops

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unearthing yet another major economic fraud, the police have found that a city-based couple had allegedly been using shell companies and fake identities, besides operating in connivance with a few bank officials, to dupe people pledging their properties in the bank. As per the inputs collected by the police department and the state intelligence, Ajitha Reji, 40, and her husband Reji Paulose, 47, of Tripunithura, have duped at least seven people in the state.

According to one of the complainants, the couple used to attract ‘clients’ with advertisements that promised to arrange loans against property for people with low CIBIL scores.

“Once they get their hands on the property documents, they would strike a deal with some of the bank officials. They would hide the actual valuation of the property and quote a lower amount to the owner, and then in turn pledge the property themselves for a much higher amount using forged documents. They would use different Aadhaar and PAN cards for this purpose,” explained the complainant.

The first case against the couple and their manager Vikas was registered at the Ernakulam South police station in January 2019. Subsequently, more details pertaining to the couple’s fraudulent activities came to light after the Panampilly Nagar branch manager of Federal Bank lodged a complaint against the duo on July 1, 2021, accusing them of duping the bank.

A complaint explaining the modus operandi has already been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office by Manuel Jacob of Palluruthy, who was duped of Rs 37 lakh by the couple. According to Manuel, the couple used several forged identification documents to mislead people.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the delay in the investigation against Reji was caused due to his influence with some of the higher-ups in the police department. “There are more than 20 cases pending against Reji Paulose in different police stations across the state. But he hasn’t been arrested so far,” Manuel told TNIE.

An intelligence officer said they have already collected the details of four similar cases registered against the accused. The investigation so far has revealed that the couple had floated at least 13 shell companies and used the company registration to prepare forged documents and dupe the banks. rnakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nizamudeen Y said they have launched a probe to track the duo.