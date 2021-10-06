STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA Cochin urges collector to allow antigen tests at healthcare facilities

Published: 06th October 2021

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the recent ban on antigen tests, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Cochin has written to the Ernakulam district collector to facilitate unrestricted antigen testing and availability of kits at healthcare facilities treating Covid patients. 

According to the IMA officials, the triaging of outpatients visiting emergency room and OPD has been severely affected as the RT-PCR test results are getting delayed. Doctors working at all types of hospitals, including government and private, are facing many issues and immediate intervention is sought to address this. 

According to the recent order issued by District Collector Jafar Malik, antigen tests can be done at hospitals only on special and emergency situations with the prescription of a doctor. The IMA has urged the administration to allow antigen tests citing they are more effective in triaging and also help in immediate decision making and shifting of patients to respective zones.

“Efficient triaging is a critical part of Covid management. Unfortunately, this has been ignored by the change in policy, preventing antigen test and advocating RT-PCR test instead,” said  IMA Cochin president Dr T V Ravi said in the letter. 

