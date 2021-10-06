Kochi Corp hits 100% Covid vaccination mark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation has acheived the 100% mark in administering first dose of Covid vaccinations, said the Mayor.

The staff of the National Urban Health Mission alone has administered around two lakh jabs.The official added that 100 per cent includes people who came willingly to get vaccinated.

“The liaison between the health team as well as the LSGDs helped achieve this 100 per cent mark. Nearly 3,500 doses were reported surplus after completing the first dose of vaccination, implying that everyone who registered and requested vaccination has been given the first dose,” said the official.