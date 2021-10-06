Streetwear for the planet

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based online streetwear brand Wldwst has hopped into a sustainable line of products. The venture that was founded in 2018 by four friends John Jolly, Daniel Francis, Amith Vishnu, and Anosh PE, has introduced its hip-hop and eco-friendly collection recently. “Sustainability is not new for Wldwst. Our previous collections can also be categorised as sustainable as we work around avoiding wastage and using sustainable fabric like cotton instead of polyester,” says John, one of the founders of Wldwst.

The new line of products includes oversized unisex shirts, tote bags and bucket hats. According to the founders, the road of sustainability is a measure to empower the weavers of Chendamangalam and other local artisans who are struggling to make ends meet. “The Khadi material for the products are weaved by the artisans at Chendamangalam. The minimal prints are hand-embroidered by local women. Every piece is unique and handmade,” adds John.

As a brand that aims to make streetwear mainstream, Wldwst’s newest collection is an attempt to imbibe streetwear culture thoughtfully. As compared to their previous bright, funky offerings, the new line-up banks on washed-out whites with minimal designs. The team has also used sustainable floral dye sourced from waste flowers. “To dye the collection, we sourced the flowers used in flower carpets as part of Onam celebration. These flowers wither and are thrown away after the festival. We dry them first and then extract the dye by steaming them,” says Daniel, who is the main designer of Wldwst.

Since they are still experimenting with natural dye, for now, it is only being used in tote bags. Bags are rarely washed and hence the chances of fading is less. “Natural dyes have lesser colour options and the possibilities are limited. Meanwhile, we are also exploring other natural dyes and other materials as well,” he adds.

The minimal hand-embroidered prints encourage people to start caring for mother earth and local artisans. “In the shirt, we have threaded ‘No one Cares’, the bucket hat says ‘please,’ and the tote bag has ‘do’ on it. When read together, it says ‘No one Cares, please do,’says John.

Price range: From Rs 500 to Rs 1600 Instagram: @wldwst_