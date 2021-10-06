STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Win prizes for stunning photographs of Kochi

The photographers of the selected pictures will be given a cash prize.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Whether it be the iconic Chinese nets of Fort Kochi, the Mattanchery synagogue, or the picturesque Periyar and Chalakudy rivers, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is ready to publish the stunning photographs you have taken of Kochi’s tourist spots on its website.  

The photographs will be selected by the research and consultancy wing ‘Haritham’ of the Thenmala Eco-tourism Promotion Society, which has been entrusted with the modification of the DTPC website. 
The pictures that can be sent to the email id harithamteps@gmail.com.

The photographers of the selected pictures will be given a cash prize. The images submitted via email should be in jpeg format. The details about the location of the picture, the year it was photographed and other details including the name, address and phone number of the photographer should also be included in the mail. The details of selected photographs will be published on the website on October 20.

