Fisheries dept impounds three boats for juvenile fishing, imposes Rs 7.5 lakh fine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fisheries department has impounded three mechanised fishing boats involved in juvenile fishing. A fine of Rs 2.5 lakh was imposed on each boat and the catch worth Rs 3.75 lakh was auctioned. The boats were released on payment of Rs 11.25 lakh as fine,.

A team of officers from the fisheries department and the Marine Enforcement Wing conducted a surprise check at Thoppumpady fishing harbour and three boats were impounded for catching fish below the minimum legal size on Tuesday night. The team seized 1,720kg of juvenile threadfin bream and 610kg of juvenile squid from the boats.

The inspection was conducted following complaints of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by mechanised boats. Traditional fishermen had seized three boats on October 1 after the owners were found to be using banned pelagic nets for fishing. Fishermen have complained that many boats were indulging in pair trawling, which was leading to steep depletion of marine stocks.