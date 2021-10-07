STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fisheries dept impounds three boats for juvenile fishing, imposes Rs 7.5 lakh fine

The inspection was conducted following complaints of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by mechanised boats. 

Published: 07th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

cyclone cyclonic storm fishing boat

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fisheries department has impounded three mechanised fishing boats involved in juvenile fishing. A fine of Rs 2.5 lakh was imposed on each boat and the catch worth Rs 3.75 lakh was auctioned. The boats were released on payment of Rs 11.25 lakh as fine,.

A team of officers from the fisheries department and the Marine Enforcement Wing conducted a surprise check at Thoppumpady fishing harbour and three boats were impounded for catching fish below the minimum legal size on Tuesday night. The team seized 1,720kg of juvenile threadfin bream and 610kg of juvenile squid from the boats. 

The inspection was conducted following complaints of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by mechanised boats. Traditional fishermen had seized three boats on October 1 after the owners were found to be using banned pelagic nets for fishing. Fishermen have complained that many boats were indulging in pair trawling, which was leading to steep depletion of marine stocks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp