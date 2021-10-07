Time to ring alarm bells

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Education and awareness may not be proportional, and this holds true for the exponential increase in the number of HIV positive cases across the state. An intensive internal study by the technical support unit (TSU) of Kerala State Aids Control Society revealed that 1,143 positive cases were reported in the state from April 2019 to February 2020. Almost 50.8% of the affected have secondary or higher secondary education.

express illustration

Of the lot, 17.21% are college-educated. Only 32% are either illiterate or received only primary school education, according to TSU team leader Dr S K Harikumar. Shockingly, an average of 100 new HIV infections are reported in the state every month, say the analysts at the society.

“A trend study of age against education among HIV patients show that 50% youngsters living with HIV between 19 and 25 are in college or are graduates. There is a significant number of newly tested patients in the 26-55 age group who are college-educated.

This shows the need for a deep exploration of factors stimulating the epidemic, as awareness and information alone aren’t making a difference even among the educated population. We need to also assess the quality of information, education and communication (IEC) materials being disseminated to the public,” said Dr Harikumar.

Cases among migrant population

There is also an increasing number of new HIV cases among the migrant population in the state. According to reports from the Aids Control Society, there were 98 cases among guest workers in 2017-18, which rose to 102 in 2018-19 and reached 111 in 2019-20. Of the 111, 51 (45.95%) are workers hailing from Tamil Nadu. Thirteen cases are from West Bengal while eight are from Karnataka.

“Most of us believe that the migrant population is dominated by people from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. However, those guest workers identified as HIV+ are from Tamil Nadu and had come to hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram for work or treatment. There are several patients reaching RCC and SCT with various ailments, and blood tests reveal they are HIV+. Tamil Nadu natives regularly visit places like Kumily and Munnar,” the TSU team leader said.

More than 50% women homemakers

The report shows that 194 (52.15%) of the infected women are homemakers. In 231 women (67.15%), the source of infection is their regular partner. These are critical findings that moot the need for focused interventions to prevent infection among women, said the experts at the Aids Control Society. Improving awareness and enhancing risk perception are effective methods to reach homemakers since many of them cannot be addressed in any formal groups. General IEC and women self-help groups like Kudumbashree and even social media could play a vital role.

Most of the newly tested patients are at least high-school educated, revealing the flaws in awareness and communication campaigns and their inability to reach even the literate population

Spike in infection among migrant workers, homemakers and unsuspecting pregnant women lead to call for more intensified campaigns