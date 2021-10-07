Watch out for fake sanitisers

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the pandemic, hand sanitisers made by unknown manufacturers are flooding the market in the state and pharmacists also have a tough time deciding whether to accept or reject such consignments, which may not comply with the standards.

According to members of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA), customers need to check for the composition stipulated by the World Health Organisation while buying hand sanitisers. According to association general secretary Thomas Raju, the alcohol content in the sanitiser has to be 70% or above that would help in killing germs. “Hand sanitisers should contain ethyl alcohol, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide. However, many sanitisers being sold in the state have none of these ingredients,” says Thomas.

Then, there are sanitisers that have propanol and other harmful chemicals like methanol. On the bottles of these sanitisers, there could be an advisory to keep them out of reach of children. However, association members fear that with the reopening of schools, colleges and various organisations, there could be a rise in the sale of fake hand sanitisers in the market.

Last year, the state drugs control department issued licences to 45 pharmaceutical companies in the state to manufacture sanitisers as per the stipulated standards with permitted fragrances and colours. This decision was taken to stop the supply of fake and harmful hand sanitisers. However, many cases of sale of fake hand sanitisers are being reported in the state.

State Drugs Controller K J John said, “Last year, random inspections were carried out in several parts of the state and samples of hand sanitisers collected from more than 100 markets. During the inspection, a load of sanitisers were seized from a paint shop in the capital city. The shop was found selling hand sanitisers not conforming to the standards.”

The drugs controller said, “We have been continuing the inspections but some provisions in the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules have been liberalised, such as a mandatory licence for the sale of hand sanitisers to make them available to the people. This has resulted in an increase in the sale of such products in the market without any regulation. However, if a particular sanitiser is found to be not complying with the standards, we stop its sale. “We are planning to intensify checking of illegal sale of fake hand sanitisers and narcotic drugs as schools reopen in the state,” he said.

Do’s

Do and don’ts of using a hand sanitiser

The hand sanitiser should contain atleast 60 to 95 per cent alcohol as lower levels wouldn’t provide any protection against the germs.

Sanitise hands, especially while touching high-touch surfaces in public places such as doorknobs, toilet flush.

Rub the sanitiser on your hands atleast for 20 seconds until the hands feel dry.

Check the expiry date on the hand sanitiser and discontinue use if expired.

Don’ts

Children should be encouraged to wash their hands rather than using hand sanitisers as even a small quantity of it swallowed by a child can result in poisoning.

Do not overuse your hand sanitiser as it can make your skin extremely dry and even cause irritation and burns.

Wash your hand before eating if you have applied sanitiser as it can be poisonous.

Do not use sanitisers to clean your hands when they are contaminated with chemicals. Wash using soap.

Check for these components

Ethanol (95%), Glycerol, Hydrogen peroxide, Purified water

Colour: Brilliant Blue FCF (a synthetic organic compound used primarily as a blue colourant for processed foods, medications, dietary supplements and cosmetics)

Major seizures in 2020-2021

Fake hand sanitisers with a face value of Rs 50,000 seized from Kozhikode

Hand sanitisers and N95 masks worth Rs 3 lakh seized from an unlicensed company at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram for violating provisions of the Medicinal and Toilet Preparations Act, 1995

Around 2,000 litres of sanitisers in bottles with fake labels of various brands seized from a manufacturing unit in Nedumbassery, Ernakulam