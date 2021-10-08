Drug sale: Seven arrested from Thrikkakara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three IT professionals who allegedly procured synthetic drugs from other states and supplied the contraband to techies and youths in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts were arrested on Thursday. The trio, including a woman belonging to Kollam, operated the drugs sale from a flat at Millupady in Thrikkakara.

Jihad Basheer, 30, of Ayathil, Erlin Baby, 25, and Anila Raveendran, 29, of Edavettam, Kollam, were involved in supplying the drugs among IT professionals after procuring it from other states. The trio was working in leading IT firms.

2.5 grams of MDMA, LSD stamps, hashish oil, and hashish were seized from their possession. Four others who arrived at the flat to consume the drugs were also arrested in the joint raid carried out by Kochi City Police DANSAF and Thrikkakara police.

Remya Vimal, 23, of Perumbadanna, North Paravur, Arjith Angel, 24, of Manakkapady, Ajmal Yusuf, 24, of Guruvayoor and Arun Joseph, 24, of North Paravur, who used to visit the flat for drug abuse were the arrested, said police. The gang was put under surveillance after Kochi City Police DCP Aiswarya Dongre received a tip-off.

A detailed inquiry into the links of the arrested is on, added police. Those who come to know about the drug mafia can send information in video, audio or text mode to WhatsApp number 9995966666 or Yodhav, a mobile application launched by the Kochi city police. “The details of the sender will be kept confidential,” said City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.