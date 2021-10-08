Hunt on for Kerala-born British citizen who evaded arrest in rape case

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After allegedly refraining from arresting a Kerala-born British citizen facing rape and other charges under Emigration Act for nearly four months, police have intensified the search for him and issued an alert to all airports to prevent him from flying out. The police officials said Luckson Francis Augustine, 42, of Kottayam, evaded arrest after showing off his strong connection with police higher-ups and political leaders.

“There were many opportunities for arresting him. But it didn’t happen,” said an official. But, now pressure has mounted on the police to nab him with Kerala High Court on October 5 dismissing his anticipatory bail in the rape case registered at North police station.

The police, which opposed his bail plea based on the findings in a preliminary probe, submitted before the court that “the accused is highly influential and has high contacts in society and also in politics and hence there is every possibility of influencing and threatening witnesses and destroying evidence. Since the first accused has got a British passport, there is possibility of accused absconding to foreign countries.”

While the rape case was registered against him at North police station on May 4, 2021, offences under Emigration Act were registered at Central police station on July 10 after Protector of Emigrants (PoE) lodged a complaint with city police against him for conducting illegal overseas recruitment. Luckson had allegedly raped a 42-year-old woman after promising to marry her. He also threatened to publicise her nude pictures on social media.

“An alert has been issued to all airports to prevent him from flying out of the country,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have launched a probe on how Luckson, a British passport holder, got actively involved in the affairs of a political party in the state. He had also opened a business establishment in Kochi.