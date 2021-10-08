STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Youth dies as poultry truck rams metro pillar

A 30-year-old man died and two people suffered minor injuries when the poultry-loaded commercial vehicle they were travelling in rammed a metro pillar near the JNI stadium on Thursday.  

Published: 08th October 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 30-year-old man died and two people suffered minor injuries when the poultry-loaded commercial vehicle they were travelling in rammed a metro pillar near the JNI stadium on Thursday.  
The deceased is Rijo Joseph, 30, of Edakkattuvayal. His neighbours, Amal (who drove the vehicle) and Ajay, suffered minor injuries and were later discharged from the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30am when the trio was on the way to deliver the chicken to the West Kochi area. “Though we rushed the trio to a private hospital, Rijo was declared brought dead. Since the other two suffered minor injuries, they were later discharged,” said an officer. 
Having conducted a preliminary probe, the police suspect that rash driving was the reason behind the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp