Youth dies as poultry truck rams metro pillar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 30-year-old man died and two people suffered minor injuries when the poultry-loaded commercial vehicle they were travelling in rammed a metro pillar near the JNI stadium on Thursday.

The deceased is Rijo Joseph, 30, of Edakkattuvayal. His neighbours, Amal (who drove the vehicle) and Ajay, suffered minor injuries and were later discharged from the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30am when the trio was on the way to deliver the chicken to the West Kochi area. “Though we rushed the trio to a private hospital, Rijo was declared brought dead. Since the other two suffered minor injuries, they were later discharged,” said an officer.

Having conducted a preliminary probe, the police suspect that rash driving was the reason behind the accident.