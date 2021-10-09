STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Busting the ‘get over it’ myth

“Sleeping well, eating healthy, working out and having a routine are supportive factors that help stop the onset of a disorder.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

mental health stress depression

Express Illustration

By Likhitha Prasanna
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Arjun (name changed) told his father that he was feeling depressed and suicidal, he said “You spend too much time on the phone”. His friends said, “Just work out and be social, you will be fine”. He tried all of those things, but nothing changed. 

“Sleeping well, eating healthy, working out and having a routine are supportive factors that help stop the onset of a disorder. They may even support recovery when you are undergoing treatment for disorders. But they don’t fix a problem,” says Dr Arun B Nair.  

He adds how the mind is the higher functioning of the brain. “Thoughts, memories, emotions, perceptions are all actions of your mind. Neurotransmitter changes in your brain can amount to mental health disorders.

For example, lack of serotonin and norepinephrine leads to depression while an unchecked increase in dopamine levels could lead to schizophrenia. While mild depression or anxiety can be treated with mild therapy and change of lifestyle, severe cases of depression definitely requires medical intervention,” says Arun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp