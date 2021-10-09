New addition to the surface lineup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Microsoft has launched its Surface Laptop Studio: Windows 11 to its Surface lineup. The PC is out with three different modes this time. The standard laptop set up mode, stage, and tablet mode. As a creator-focused laptop, the device can be put to use in the way you want it to.

The laptop set up is the obvious generic mode. The 3:2 aspect ratio is beneficial for taller applications and it enables multitasking on Windows 11. From the standard mode when the screen is pulled to 45 degree, you can do your task in the easel mode.

When brought to the front, it covers the keypad leaving the trackpad bare. The track pad’s responsiveness and haptic feedback is impressive. When kept in this position, the screen wobbles less and it is more sturdy, and it comes in handy while gaming and watching movies.

Lastly, the device can be folded completely and one can use the laptop as a tablet. Here the need for full time touch screen interaction comes to play. The display/is 120Hz. Rather than sliding with fingers, one can make use of the Surface Slim Pen 2 for a better experience. The pen’s got shortcut buttons and it has incorporated a small vibration motor feature to simulate the feeling of writing on a paper. When done using it, the pen can be attached to the front tip of the laptop for charging.

The magnesium and aluminium casing of the hardware is quite rigid. The device lacks SD card reader. Only 2 USB C ports are available, the Thunderbolt 4 enables fast data transfer, and a headphone jack is also present. The 2-megapixel web camera has a 1080 p quality, it gives decent exposure and colour. Available only in Silver.

Specifications

Memory: 32GB RAM

Display: 120 Hz

Price: $1599