Probe on to trace buyers of boat intercepted by US Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police have launched a probe to trace the details of the persons who helped a group of Sri Lankan Tamils to source a fishing boat from Kollam which was intercepted by US Navy in Indian Ocean a few weeks ago for illegally transporting 59 Sri Lankan Tamils. The boat, proceeding to Canada, was intercepted off Diego Garcia island.

The fishing boat that operated from Kullachil fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu was registered in the name of a woman hailing from Kulathupuzha in Kollam. The boat and the people on board were later handed over to Maldivian Navy by US Navy. Police officials said they received an alert to trace the details of the persons who helped the gang to illegally source the boat from Kerala.

Officials said the 59 passengers on board were Sri Lankan Tamils from refugee camps in Madurai and Thiruchirapally. Reports say that it was on September 22 that the fishing boat set sail from Kullachil harbour.

Sources said it’s suspected that the woman was used as cover to purchase the boat from a Neendakara native. “We have passed on the details to the local police for collecting information about the people involved in the purchase,” said a senior police officer.