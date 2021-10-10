STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on to trace buyers of boat intercepted by US Navy

The fishing boat that operated from Kullachil fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu was registered in the name of a woman hailing from Kulathupuzha in Kollam.

Published: 10th October 2021

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police have launched a probe to trace the details of the persons who helped a group of Sri Lankan Tamils to source a fishing boat from Kollam which was intercepted by US Navy in Indian Ocean a few weeks ago for illegally transporting 59 Sri Lankan Tamils. The boat, proceeding to Canada, was intercepted off Diego Garcia island. 

Officials said the 59 passengers on board were Sri Lankan Tamils from refugee camps in Madurai and Thiruchirapally. Reports say that it was on September 22 that the fishing boat set sail from Kullachil harbour. 

Sources said it’s suspected that the woman was used as cover to purchase the boat from a Neendakara native. “We have passed on the details to the local police for collecting information about the people involved in the purchase,” said a senior police officer.  

People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
