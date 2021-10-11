Ernakulam district gears up for heavy rain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the MeT Department forecasting heavy rain in Ernakulam till Wednesday, District Collector Jafar Malik has initiated a slew of steps.

The collector has ordered the control rooms of the police and the fire force to be on alert to face emergency situations. Further, all stone quarries are directed to halt their operations till 24 hours after the rain is over. Travelling to the high ranges and tourist locations is prohibited till further notice, an official release said here.

The transport department is directed to ensure the availability of the cranes and earth movers, in case of need. Besides, availability of buildings that can function as relief camps have to be ensured, the release said.

Warnings have been issued to people living in areas prone to landslide, landslip and flooding. They will be evacuated if needed. Selfies and merriment have been banned on bridges, beaches and hill slopes.