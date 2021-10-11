STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth accused of gangrape arrested after two years near Kochi

Rohith Sajeev, who is the sixth accused in the gangrape of a woman at a private homestay at Munambam, was nabbed from Irumpanam by a special squad of the Ernakulam Rural Police.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The luck of a gangrape accused, who successfully evaded police for the past two years, finally ran out on Friday, October 8. Rohith Sajeev (24), of Neendoor, Munambam, who is the sixth accused in the gangrape of a woman at a private homestay at Munambam, was nabbed from Irumpanam by a special squad of the Ernakulam Rural Police. 

Rohith had been on the run ever since the incident, which took place in 2019. He never used a mobile phone and kept shifting from one hideout to another in the city to evade the police. For emergencies, he would use the phones of his friends. 

The arrest came after the probe team procured the call details of his friends and a cyber expert in the team thoroughly examined the records of a few of Rohith’s friends. It revealed that Rohith was in the city. Then, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick received a tip-off that Rohith had been staying in his hideouts in Cheranalloor and Irumpanam. A special team headed by DySP Byju Kumar arrested him.

The incident occurred in October 2019. Two woman friends of the victim took her to the homestay after offering her a job there. However, she was raped by some youths who were waiting there. She filed a complaint and the police arrested four persons, including a woman friend of the victim.

