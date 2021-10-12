STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applications invited for hotel management training

The World Bank-supported training programme is aimed at moulding skilled workers in the hotel sector and providing better employment opportunities to students.

Published: 12th October 2021 06:57 AM

Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Kovalam.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Restaurant and Hotel Association (KHRA) has invited applications for the Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) apprenticeship training programme, an initiative under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, in collaboration with the state government.

The World Bank-supported training programme is aimed at moulding skilled workers in the hotel sector and providing better employment opportunities to students. Under the programme, the students will get training in food production and front office assistant courses. The students will get a stipend during the training period.

Students who complete the training will receive a National Apprentice Certificate which is recognised in over 165 countries and offers placements in top hotels.

