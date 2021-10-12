Cops consider DNA test after woman lodges rape plaint

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police are considering to conduct a detailed medical test including DNA analysis in a rape case in which a married woman, mother of a four-year-old, has lodged a complaint that she became pregnant after a 25-year-old man raped her.

Police said a case was registered against Alan Paul of Muvattupuzha at Thrikkakara police station based on the complaint lodged by the survivor. “A preliminary medical test has confirmed that the woman is pregnant. But the accused has contended that the woman is foisting false charges after failing to repay the money she had borrowed from him,” said an officer.

Police said the woman and the accused were employees of a Kakkanad-based firm. She became close to him following strained relationship with her husband. On August 29, the woman came to the company around 8am as requested by Alan and was abused sexually against her consent at the company’s godown.

Out of fear, she did not reveal the incident to anyone, she said. On September 19, she found out that she was pregnant. She said the accused asked her to terminate the pregnancy. Her husband threw her out of the house when he came to know about the incident.

A case under Section 376 of IPC was registered against the accused based on the survivor’s complaint on September 23. But a local court granted him anticipatory bail as it was not ready to accept the survivor’s contention of rape considering police’s finding that she had developed an intimate relationship with the accused.

“It is also seen from the First Information Statement (FIS) given by the complainant that she came to the workplace at 8am on September 29 without any hesitation when the accused asked her to. Thereafter, she is said to have followed the accused to the godown fully knowing that there was nobody else at that time,” the court observed.“

As regards the allegation of rape, the only statement of the complainant is that she was sexually tortured by the accused against her consent.

“In other words, the FIS does not make it clear in as many words that the sexual torture, which she had referred to was the act of sexual intercourse that comes within the definition of rape. The contention of the complainant that she did not care to disclose the incident to anybody else due to fear, is also somewhat strange,” the court said while granting the accused anticipatory bail.