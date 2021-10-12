STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two youngsters held for sourcing ganja through courier service

The seized ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested two youths who brought 31 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh through a courier service. Muhammed Muneer, 27, of Thangalam, Kothamangalam, and Arshad, 35, of Marambilly, were arrested when the duo reached a courier office near Perumbavoor to procure the ganja. The cannabis, which was delivered in three large parcels, was packed in separate small bags.

According to the police, the duo brought ganja under the guise of textiles transportation. “We set a trap based on the tip-off received by SP K Karthik. When the duo came to the courier office to collect the ganja, we nabbed them,” said the police. The police are yet to trace the person who sent the cannabis. “The address and the phone number used for despatching the contraband were found to be fake. We need to investigate further to find out the source of the contraband,” said the officer.

