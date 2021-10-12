Union min Bhagwanth Khuba rededicates FACT’s Caprolactam plant
KOCHI: Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, on Monday rededicated to the nation the 50,000-tonne per annum Caprolactam plant of FACT.
The minister also flagged off a container of Caprolactam consignment. He was received by FACT CMD Kishor Rungta. The minister also held discussions with the CMD and top officials of the PSU’s corporate office.