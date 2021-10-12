STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union min Bhagwanth Khuba rededicates FACT’s Caprolactam plant

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy,  on Monday rededicated to the nation the 50,000-tonne per annum Caprolactam plant of FACT.

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy,  on Monday rededicated to the nation the 50,000-tonne per annum Caprolactam plant of FACT.

The minister also flagged off a container of Caprolactam consignment. He was received by FACT CMD Kishor Rungta. The minister also held discussions with the CMD and top officials of the PSU’s corporate office.

