Union min Bhagwanth Khuba rededicates FACT’s Caprolactam plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, on Monday rededicated to the nation the 50,000-tonne per annum Caprolactam plant of FACT.

The minister also flagged off a container of Caprolactam consignment. He was received by FACT CMD Kishor Rungta. The minister also held discussions with the CMD and top officials of the PSU’s corporate office.