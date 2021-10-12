STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Voice against cruelty

Jeevan, a short film by animal rights activist Johnse Martin Jose talks about the need to help and save the helpless creatures

Published: 12th October 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The silent cry of the helpless often goes unheard. Johnse Martin Jose was so moved by the plight of animals that decided to make a film about the cruelties they face, apart from saving some of them. His 15-minute debut short film ‘Jeevan’ has won him international accolades. 

Jeevan bagged the best original song award at the Seattle Film Festival and Accolade Global Film Competition and got an honourable mention from Hollywood New Directors, an organisation that celebrates filmmakers who challenge the conventional ways of filmmaking. It was also one among the 11 nominated for the final round of the Seattle Film Festival. 

The song that bagged the award was penned by poet and Mollywood lyricist S Rameshan Nair, who passed away recently. “The song titled Adi Kaviyude Ashruvakyam.. echos the essence of Maa Nishada and was sung by my sister Cinobi Annet Jose. The music director is Prashant A S,” he added. The short film is based on a real incident, said Johnse who is an animal rights activist. “My abhorrence for meat and associated products began some 21 years ago,” said Johnse. “When I encountered the pain endured by the animals in the cattle or poultry industry, I no longer could continue eating meat. That was 21-years ago,” he said. 

The script for the film was formed from an incident on February 14 where Johnse rescued a buffalo and two goats from a being butchered. “I happened to come across a buffalo and two goats tied in front of a butcher’s shed. The animals looked so pitiful, I wanted to rescue them,” he said. He knew talking to the butcher wouldn’t help. “So, I deputed two persons to negotiate with the butcher and buy the animals off him. Those were some tense moments,” he added. 

“I managed to save the three animals. However, there are many more that need saving and this can happen only when people decide to give up eating meat,” he added. So, to spread awareness about this, Johnse decided to make a film based on the incident. The film is available on Youtube at Cinema Screen Jeevan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp