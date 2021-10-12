STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

What’s new in gynaecology

New methods in gynaecology can promote health and wellness in women

Published: 12th October 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Anita Mani
Express News Service

KOCHI: With new technologies in cosmetic gynaecology, women can avail nonsurgical treatments for several problems like urinary incontinence, vaginal laxity, repeated infections, PCOS and weight problems through energy-based devices like Laser, HIFU, EMC, Cryo and PRP. Cosmetic gynaecology is a new super speciality and Dr Anita Mani is one of the pioneers of the branch in the state.

The field offers solutions for women of all ages for their gynaecological and sexual problems. It includes surgical and non-surgical treatments, microbiome, counselling and lifestyle changes. 

Panniculectomy with caesarian
Few extra minutes of the procedure along with a caesarian will help in the removal of excess fat and promote wound healing. Extra PRP the application brings on virtually no scars. 

Laser treatment for body hair
Almost 30 per cent of young girls suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS /PCOD). A laser can remove facial hair, acne and skin tags if they want it to be removed 

Mommy Makeover
For those who wish to regain their physique after pregnancy, non-surgical removal of fat and excess skin by using cry lipolysis and radiofrequency is available. The weakened pelvic floor muscle could cause urinary incontinence or vaginal prolapse. 

Postnatal diet plan 
It is a must for every postnatal patient to stay healthy, and confident.

Ageing population
Anti-ageing medicine helps post-menopausal women with symptoms like vaginal dryness, pain, laxity, uterine prolapse, recurrent urinary infections. Electro Magnetic Chair sessions of half an hour cost only Rs 1000/- per session and are painless and safe; It makes the muscles strong and supports the uterus, urinary bladder and bowels.

Sexual medicines for women
Our society needs to acknowledge the disparity in sexuality.New advances like PRP treatment, Inj.Botox for vaginismus, Electro Magnetic Chair therapy can save families.

PRP
Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is segregated from ones own blood, and it can be injected into any part of the body for rejuvenation- face, scalp, breasts, vulva/vagina, clitoris, uterus, ovary etc. It can help in repeated IVF failures and recurrent miscarriages. 

Hormonal therapy
Hormonal therapy with local estrogens stop burning, urinary and vaginal infections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp