What’s new in gynaecology

Dr Anita Mani

KOCHI: With new technologies in cosmetic gynaecology, women can avail nonsurgical treatments for several problems like urinary incontinence, vaginal laxity, repeated infections, PCOS and weight problems through energy-based devices like Laser, HIFU, EMC, Cryo and PRP. Cosmetic gynaecology is a new super speciality and Dr Anita Mani is one of the pioneers of the branch in the state.

The field offers solutions for women of all ages for their gynaecological and sexual problems. It includes surgical and non-surgical treatments, microbiome, counselling and lifestyle changes.

Panniculectomy with caesarian

Few extra minutes of the procedure along with a caesarian will help in the removal of excess fat and promote wound healing. Extra PRP the application brings on virtually no scars.

Laser treatment for body hair

Almost 30 per cent of young girls suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS /PCOD). A laser can remove facial hair, acne and skin tags if they want it to be removed

Mommy Makeover

For those who wish to regain their physique after pregnancy, non-surgical removal of fat and excess skin by using cry lipolysis and radiofrequency is available. The weakened pelvic floor muscle could cause urinary incontinence or vaginal prolapse.

Postnatal diet plan

It is a must for every postnatal patient to stay healthy, and confident.

Ageing population

Anti-ageing medicine helps post-menopausal women with symptoms like vaginal dryness, pain, laxity, uterine prolapse, recurrent urinary infections. Electro Magnetic Chair sessions of half an hour cost only Rs 1000/- per session and are painless and safe; It makes the muscles strong and supports the uterus, urinary bladder and bowels.

Sexual medicines for women

Our society needs to acknowledge the disparity in sexuality.New advances like PRP treatment, Inj.Botox for vaginismus, Electro Magnetic Chair therapy can save families.

PRP

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is segregated from ones own blood, and it can be injected into any part of the body for rejuvenation- face, scalp, breasts, vulva/vagina, clitoris, uterus, ovary etc. It can help in repeated IVF failures and recurrent miscarriages.

Hormonal therapy

Hormonal therapy with local estrogens stop burning, urinary and vaginal infections.