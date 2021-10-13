STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam braces for rain fury

The intermittent heavy rain that has been lashing the district since Sunday has put the authorities on high alert.

Published: 13th October 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 06:53 AM

People brave downpour at Kundannoor in Kochi on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The intermittent heavy rain that has been lashing the district since Sunday has put the authorities on high alert. Though no major incidents have been reported from the district so far, the district administration has taken steps to set up relief camps in panchayats that are prone to flooding. Personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have arrived in the district.

According to Joji AS, district fire officer, no major incidents associated with heavy rain have been reported from the district.

“Apart from minor incidents of landslides in Kothamangalam, no issues of flooding have been reported,” he added. But keeping in mind the possibility of water bodies breaching their banks if rain continues, the fire and rescue service has set up control rooms at all stations and got all their gear on standby mode, said district fire officer.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was called at Kanayannur Taluk to prepare for any eventuality due to heavy rain. At the meeting, deputy collector P B Sunil Lal directed officials to make arrangements to set up a relief camp for the residents of P and T Colony at Kadavanthra Kendriya Vidyalaya. The NDRF personnel visited flood-prone areas in North Paravur to take stock of the situation.

