Gold smuggling: NIA to make one more accused approver

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to make a Kozhikode native and an accused an approver in the case related to smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage. Muhammad Mansoor, alias Manju, of Kallurutty near Thiruvambady appeared at the NIA Court here on Monday on his own as part of the procedure to turn him an approver. The court postponed the procedure to October 16.

Manju was 35th accused in the case. He was arrested in June this year on arrival from Dubai. “If the court allows it, he will be the sixth person to be made an approver in the case. He can give details about the operations of the gang in procuring and dispatching gold from Dubai,” a source said.

Manju had been staying in Dubai since 2019 when around 167kg of gold was dispatched on 15 occasions using diplomatic baggage. He was one of the key conspirators along with Mohammed Shafi P and others to facilitate the smuggling of gold into India. After registering the case, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him. At least six accused persons, who have absconded, are still in Dubai.

Earlier this year, NIA had filed a chargesheet against 20 people. One of the key accused, Sandeep Nair, was made an approver along with four others. Sandeep recently came out of jail after completing his one-year detention under COFEPOSA.

The customs which is also probing the smuggling aspect of the case will be filing a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) at the court against 32 accused persons soon. The customs had initiated adjudication proceedings against them in June this year. “The documentation work of the prosecution complaint is on. We are expecting to file it in the coming weeks. Those who had direct involvement in the smuggling and who were part of the conspiracy will be included in the prosecution complaint,” a customs official said.