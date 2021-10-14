Kerala High Court gets four new judges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central government has issued a notification appointing four judicial officers as additional judges of the Kerala High Court. C Jayachandran, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kottayam, Sophy Thomas, Registrar General, Kerala High Court, P G Ajithkumar, Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary) and C S Sudha, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, are the judicial officers elevated as new High Court judges.

Jayachandran completed his LLB at Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, and took LLM from Mahatma Gandhi University. Enrolled in 1997 as an advocate, he practised in the High Court and lower courts in Ernakulam.

He had joined judicial service as Additional District Judge in February 2011. Sophy Thomas was Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thrissur, before being appointed as Registrar General of High Court. She joined judicial service as Munsiff -Magistrate after completing LLB from Government Law College, Ernakulam. P G Ajithkumar completed his LLB from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, and started his practice at courts in Thiruvananthapuram.

He joined judicial service as a magistrate in 1991 and became a district judge in 2011. C S Sudha joined judicial service in 1995 and worked as Munsiff-Magistrate, Sub-Judge and Assistant Sessions Judge in various districts. She became District and Sessions Judge in 2012. She also served as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kollam. She also worked on deputation as Registrar, Competition Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi.