Mani Shankar quits as CITU dist secretary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly a month after he was removed from the CPM district committee, senior leader C K Mani Shankar has reportedly resigned from the CITU. He is the CITU Ernakulam district secretary. According to reports, Mani Shankar has forwarded his resignation letter requesting the district committee to relieve him of official responsibilities with the CITU. It is learnt he has clarified that he would continue as a normal member of the union.

The CPM has initiated action against 10 senior leaders, including Mani Shankar, based on reports submitted by C M Dinesh Mani -- who probed the “unexpected defeats” in Piravom and Perumbavoor -- and Gopi Kottamurikkal, who looked into the reasons for the defeats in Tripunithura and Thrikkakara seats. While Mani Shankar was removed from the district committee citing the party’s loss in Thrikkakara, where Congress’ P T Thomas won with a comfortable margin.