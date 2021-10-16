Tutoring platform from Kerala goes global

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has seen the education sector taking the online route, with classes and even tuition conducted remotely with the help of ed-tech platforms. A five-year-old tutoring startup has achieved the impossible and gained global recognition by providing students all over the world with one-to-one tuitions by educators from multiple countries right in the comfort of their homes.

Tutorcomp, based in Infopark in Kochi, has now tied up with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide tutoring to students in the country. “The tie-up with the UAE government took off this September and our platform has begun providing tutoring facility to students there,” said Shery S Kurien, founder of TutorComp.

According to him, the disruption caused by the lockdown worked in their favour. “Many educational institutions showed interest in our platform and has tied up with us,” he said. “Our USP is the whiteboard we have developed, the technology interface that assists students and tutors,” he added.

The tutoring platform has tutors from eight countries with students from 22 countries who follow syllabi ranging from International Baccalaureate (IB), IGCSE, GCSE, Edexcel in the UK, national curriculums of US and Australia and SABIS apart from CBSE and ICSE. “As a result of the tie-up with the UAE government, we will be recruiting around 1,000 more tutors,” said Shery. “It has been said that a teaching job is the worst paid one.

However, I would like to say that the tutors on our platform are paid anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000. Teachers are those who make or break a student. I am an example,” he added. “I was an average student and didn’t have a good academic record. I remember failing some classes in the primary section. It was my aunt who first identified my problems and sought out solutions for them. The second person who related to me was my teacher. She understood the trigger that set me on a path of academic excellence,” he added.

TutorComp also focuses on coaching for various professional competitive exams like the NEET and JEE and partners with schools. Students can also use the platform to learn to code and pick up foreign language skills. He said their teachers are hired after interviews and mock classroom sessions and undergo a rigorous training programme. They have tutors from the UK, Italy, the US, Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria and Jordan.