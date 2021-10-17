Four houses damaged in heavy rain in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Incessant rain battered the district causing waterlogging in low-lying areas on Saturday. Though there was no casualty, two houses were damaged in Kunnathunad taluk. Two houses were flooded at Velloorkunnam in Muvattupuzha taluk.

A relief camp was opened at Mattoor village in Aluva taluk as flood water entered two houses at Aryampadam area. Two families, including four women, two men and a newborn were shifted to Manikyamangalam St Clair School. A family with a terminally ill patient was shifted to Angamaly taluk hospital.

The misery of the residents of P and T Colony near Panampilly Nagar continued as the colony was inundated following rain. Two Covid patients in the colony were shifted to Covid Care Centre in Kakkanad.

“The cyclonic circulation in Arabian Sea touched land near Kochi on Saturday afternoon, which caused widespread rainfall in Central Kerala. The system is moving in the northern direction. The intensity of the rain may reduce on Sunday,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash.