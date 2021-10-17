Pinarayi seeks help of experts to formulate dementia policy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon experts in the field of brain science to assist the government in formulating a dementia policy by giving valuable suggestions. He gave the call while announcing a ‘dementia-friendly Kochi’ at a virtual function held at the Cusat science seminar complex on Saturday. Dementia clinics, care home and dementia-friendly district programme were inaugurated by the chief minister.

The function was organised by Cusat neuroscience centre in association with the district administration and corporation. The state lays special emphasis on geriatric care, which is seen as a key indicator of development in each region, as the outlook towards the elderly is a major concern. It has been decided to set up age-friendly wards at major hospitals in all districts.

The CM also called for the assistance of neuroscience experts from Cusat Centre for Neuroscience to formulate special policies, plans and training programmes for the care of elderly with dementia. He said that studies have shown that lifestyle diseases are a major cause of dementia and added that Kerala still needs to make progress in tackling lifestyle diseases. Industry, Law and Coir Minister P Rajeeve presided. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden released the dementia-friendly Kochi app.

City plan

Kochi will become dementia-friendly by providing free psychological counselling to help those suffering from the condition, said Mayor M Anil Kumar.