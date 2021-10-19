STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kuttambuzha to get a facelift

‘En Thav Heritage,’ an initiative by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, aims to bring various development projects to Kuttambuzha panchayat in a phased manner.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘En Thav Heritage,’ an initiative by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, aims to bring various development projects to Kuttambuzha panchayat in a phased manner. The pristine tribal village, which has been urging for basic amenities, is expecting a complete facelift within next few years. 

“We are aiming to bring in numerous products made by tribal families into a commercially viable platform. It is being conceived as a self-generating model which helps the tribal families  attain sufficiency using their skillset. As most of the tribal families are unaware of the potential of their indigenous products, a centralised marketing space will be helpful for them,” said Kanthi Vellakkayyan, president, Kuttampuzha panchayat. 

The ‘En Thav Heritage’ project is being implemented with the support of Ernakulam district panchayat and forest and tourism departments in three phases. In the first phase, a food processing unit with modern facilities that can make value-added products using raw materials collected from the forest will be set up at Panthapra. A heritage village that promotes the lifestyle and tradition of tribal communities and an open-air stadium will come up in the second phase.

Tourist cottages and treehouses will be established with the active participation of the tourism department in the third phase. “We are planning to bring in members from tribal communities as tourist guides for the project. The entire initiative will be looked after by the community themselves,” said a Tourism department official. 

A preliminary meeting of stakeholders from various departments was held. Along with district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, block panchayat president P M A Basheer, district panchayat vice president Shyni George and Kuttampuzha panchayat president Kanthi Vellakkayyan spoke at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuttambuzha
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp