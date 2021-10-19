No-trust motion against town planning panel chief passed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The no-confidence motion moved by UDF councillors against the chairman of town planning standing committee in Kochi Corporation was passed with LDF support. The no-confidence motion was debated at the council meeting held under the chairmanship of district collector Jafar Malik.

Five councillors voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against current chairman, Sanal Mon J. The town planning committee had nine members initially. Following the death of councillor K K Sivan, LDF and UDF had four members each in the committee.

Five members voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, while three members of the LDF abstained. Urban planning committee members A R Padmadas, MHM Ashraf, Mini Dileep, Suja Lonappan and Zakir Thammanam voted in favour of the motion. The collector will announce the date for the election of the new chairman of the town planning standing committee soon.