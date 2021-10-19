STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of bare necessities

For the residents of Chengalchoola colony (now Rajaji Nagar) in  Thiruvananthapuram, football is an emotion. D L Clement personifies it.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the residents of Chengalchoola colony (now Rajaji Nagar) in  Thiruvananthapuram, football is an emotion. D L Clement personifies it. He does odd jobs during the day to make ends meet for his family but is also the oil that keeps the sporting spirit of the children from the area burning. Clement is the distance between their frail, Indian Jersey-donned bodies, and dreams of scoring winning strikes. 

Four months ago, Chengalchoola got a football academy exclusively for women — Clements Academy, as the residents decided to call it. Including professional football coach Manu Kunjumon, they just had six students and zero facilities. Regardless, the team started their skill workouts — ball passing, ball control — on Clement’s terrace. “My daughters Febha and Alpha are football players.

They asked for my help to set up a women’s team. In 2014, when I went to Trivandrum Central Stadium to see my kid’s game, I met Manu there. We couldn’t do much then, but when he came down to his hometown in Valiyatura, the plans slowly started taking shape. We just want to help these kids understand their potential, and train them to represent India in international stages,” says Clement.

Soon the six-member women team began to grow. They shifted practice to a school ground nearby. Now, Clement’s Academy trains 63 students, including 22 women from Manacaud, Puthencotta and many other areas. 

The school ground, already being used by many other athletes, were in a dilapidated state. Clement, Manu and few other members pitched in whatever they have to revamp the space, clearing up landfills and weeds. “Despite having cleaned it, we can only use the centre portion of the ground, which can barely fit two three-member teams. The rest of the ground still requires maintenance, and the area has sharp rocks, so it is unsafe to play. We hope we get some financial help to do that. As of now, we cannot practice long pass, long kicks, and shooting practices,” says Manu.

As far as Clement knows, Chengalchoola never had a football academy. “I was surprised to see how fast the team grew. The kids never had space to practice freely or get professional training. Recently, my friend started a football academy which has 18 members as of now. I am happy to see such initiatives coming up. I am happy for the children,” he adds. Despite financial constraints, the duo never asked for fees from their kids or stopped anyone from learning because they cannot afford it. The children pay their masters if and when they can. “Though it is hard for us without any additional income, we want to give them all the lessons so they can excel in football, secure stable government jobs, and thrive doing what they love,” says Manu.

More for the children
Children who are just five to 20-year-olds train at Clement’s academy and most of them lack basic football gear. None of them even had jerseys when they joined. “Recently, Travancore Royals members sponsored jerseys for our students,” adds Clement. Though the academy can give daily practise sessions and opportunities to participate in tournaments, good shoes and gear is integral for boosting their ability.
“The balls we play with is worn out. The kids play in groups as most of them share shoes,” says Manu. The priority now, for the duo, is to get the ground fixed so more kids can play at a time. 

“We have approached many for sponsors, but no help has come through yet. But we won’t stop. We want to start a women’s team that plays in the nationals and beyond,” says the duo. That dream is taking shape slowly. Three of the academy’s women team members will represent the Thiruvananthapuram District Football team. They even have a differently-abled player — a brave one named Roshan Lenin. 
“He never fails to amaze me. He has some difficulty in speaking too. Nevertheless, he puts in the time and effort and plays as well as our other players,” says Manu.

Eyes forward
Three of the academy’s women team members will represent state capital’s district Football team. They even have a differently-abled player — a brave one named Roshan Lenin. “He never fails to amaze me. He has some difficulty in speaking too. But he puts extra effort,” says P Manu, their coach.  

D L Clement and coach Manu Kunjumon, who set up a football academy for the enthusiastic children of Rajaji Nagar colony, has many dreams. One of them, setting up a women’s team that plays for India’s football tournaments

While commercial sports in the country thrives on vanity, this academy stands for children who cannot afford shoes, but have the will to dream

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp